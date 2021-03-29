Griswold City, Betterment Group Offering Photo Contest

GRISWOLD – Officials with the City of Griswold and members of the Griswold Community Betterment Group are holding a photo contest for a new city website cover photo.
After city officials decided to update their website, they now have the option to select their cover photo, which led to working with members of the betterment group to offer the contest. Members of the public can submit their photos to tedmarciniak.griswold@gmail.com and need to do so by July 31.
“The photo can be of anything that you think best encapsulates what it means to be ‘Griswold,’” officials said. “The only requirement is the photo must be panoramic, so wide enough to fit from end to end of the website.”
There can only be one entry per person, and the winner will receive $100 in Betterment Bucks. The winner will be announced not long after July 31.