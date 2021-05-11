SOUTHWEST IOWA – Dryer and cooler conditions have allowed producers to get into the fields with about 90 percent of the corn planted and about 60 percent of soybeans.
“I would say corn progress is moving along rapidly,” ISU Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling said. “Soybean progress was also made at the same time.”
According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, “statewide, 86% of the expected corn crop has been planted, 10 days ahead of the 5-year average. North central and central Iowa farmers have less than 10% of their expected corn crop remaining to be planted. Corn emergence improved to 22% complete, an increase of 20 percentage points from the previous week.Just over two-thirds of the expected soybean crop has been planted,15 days ahead of the five-year average. Six percent of the expected soybean crop has emerged, 5 days ahead of normal.”
Statistics show that in southwest Iowa 87% of corn has been planted, and 25% has emerged. As for soybeans, 60% has been planted, and 9 percent has emerged. Statewide, last year 89% of the corn had been planted and 29% had emerged. As for soybeans, last year 67% had been planted and 5% had emerged.
While, on one hand, dryer and cooler conditions have helped producers get into the field, they aren’t ideal. The United State Drought Monitor shows Shelby, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair and parts of Pottawattamie counties considered abnormally dry. That means corn can show signs of drought stress.
Saeugling said the rainfall over the weekend was “much appreciated.” Atlantic and Council Bluffs received almost an inch while Fontanelle and Massena received over an inch.
National Agricultural Statistics show topsoil moisture levels rated 10% very short, 27% short, 61% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 13% very short, 39% short, 46% adequate and 2% surplus.
“A week from now would be a welcome opportunity to get another shower,” Saeugling said.
Cooler conditions can also cause problems, including herbicides not working as effective, and trying to put them on in windy conditions.
Saeugling said the best “prescription” for crops would be “sunshine and heat,” and National Weather Service officials forecast mostly sunny conditions for the next three days. Temperatures are expected in the low to mid-60’s throughout the week, and rise to the mid-70’s this weekend. Conditions will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy on Friday and throughout the weekend, and rain chances will range from 30 to 50 percent from Thursday night through Sunday.