Cass County Assessor Leaving For Ames Job

CASS COUNTY – Cass County Assessor Brenda Nelson will be leaving her job near the end of the month after she accepted an assessors job from the City of Ames Wednesday night.
Nelson said Thursday she saw the job online, and thought it would be a good opportunity for her.
“It was just a good opportunity to expand on what I’ve learned so far,” she said. “It will be a challenge, but I think it’s a nice challenge to be faced with going into my final quarter of work career.”
She applied for it, became one of two finalists for the job last month and accepted the offer she received Wednesday night. She said the position came over after the assessor there decided to retire, and the job will focus on the city of Ames as there are some jurisdictions in Iowa that have city and county assessors.
Her last day will be May 26, and Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman will take over until the position is filled. Nelson said filling it may be a challenge as there is a shortage of assessors, and there are a lot of educational requirements.
“I believe there’s only 89 on the state roster,” she said. “To become an assessor now you have to pass three prerequirsite tests before you can even take the assessor’s exam.”
That has led to higher salaries to keep assessors, and the legislature is working on a plan for agreements between counties to share the position.
Nelson has been the county assessor for 24 and a half years, and said a big reason she became an assessor was her dad.
“My dad worked in the Shelby County Assessor’s office in Harlan, so he was probably my biggest mentor as far as the job itself,” she said. “My parents always taught me to work hard. I’ve always just felt if you can go the extra mile, it will eventually play off. Work hard and you’ll go far.”
She said she will miss working with her staff, and being able to be a “hands on” assessor.
“I’ve always been a hands-on assessor, and we pride ourselves in driving the county every single year, every single road. I’ll miss that part of it,” she said.