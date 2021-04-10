Public Health Receives Distinguished Service Award

CASS COUNTY – Cass County Public Health was honored this week with the Distinguished Service Award from the Atlantic Chamber.
Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith said visitors to the chamber “were raving” about public health and how well organized the vaccination clinics were. They wondered if there was any community award that could be presented to them.
“Actually, we do have an award that would fit perfectly,” Smith said, referring to the Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes outstanding, dedicated and extended service to the community.
“We talked about it at the board meeting about having Cass County Public Health being our 2020 (Distinguished Service Award) recipient. It was a very quick discussion because everybody said, ‘Well yeah. Let’s do it,’” Smith said.
Smith said chamber officials worked with CCHS Public Relations Coordinator Ann McCurdy to surprise public health employees with the award on Tuesday.
Mark McNees, 2019 recipient, presented the award to the employees.
“I was really honored to be able to do it, because they’re very deserving of it, especially after this year,” McNees said. “I had an opportunity to work with them, well before there was ever a pandemic, on a variety of issues and saw their commitment to the community. It was well earned.”
Public Health Director Beth Olsen said she and her team were very surprised, thinking what they were attending was an open house for CCHS employees. She said it was an honor to receive the award, and credited all the people they work with as a reason that work during the pandemic has been so successful.
“It’s really been a hard year on my staff and I and so to be recognized for the commitment we’ve given to the community by such an important group of people and by the Atlantic Chamber was a huge honor,” Olsen said. “And it was cool timing for that to happen during National Public Health Week. We have really good community partnerships and that’s why things have gone so well in Cass County the last year. We were partners before the pandemic and we’ll be partners after the pandemic and it’s just been a blessing that we’ve all worked so well together.”