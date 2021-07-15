WALNUT – Results from a survey at an April recreational meeting in Atlantic showed the addition of a splash pad was one of the most popular recreation ideas, and officials in one area town, Walnut, talked about their experiences with one after making the decision nine years ago to build one.
Walnut City Clerk and member of the splash pad committee Shannon Wood said the idea was to offer children a summer activity, and at one point, they were the only town that had one between Omaha, Neb. and Des Moines.
“We get a lot of people from out of town,” she said. “You notice the out of town people more because there are cars there (while the local residents just walk there).”
Wood said there’s no cost to use the splash pad, which is located in Walnut’s Park, and is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Wood said Walnut’s project cost about $250,000, which was slightly more expensive than others for a couple of reasons- they don’t recycle the splash pad water so they had to direct the water to nearby storm sewer drain, and they put the control box in a underground space with a door on top, instead of putting it in a shed near the splash pad.
The cost was paid for with grant funds, money from the county supervisors and from fund-raising dollars, including a brick fund-raiser with bricks placed around the pad. The city’s cost now is $10,000 per year, which is to pay the water department, and a couple of additional hours for employees to open it for the season, and winterize it when they close it.
While survey results showed Atlantic residents wanted an additional splash pad, no decisions have been made, and a meeting on July 20 to discuss the addition of splash pad or other water related recreation facilities, including where it would be located. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. It was originally scheduled for July 13 at the Ann Wickman Center Gym at 6 p.m., but moved due to conflicts with other area meetings. After a decision is made, Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones said then costs and how to pay for it would be next.
“What do the citizens of Atlantic want to pay for? (is the next question),” he said.
In Walnut, there are separate areas for younger children and older children and there is no cost to the public to use the splash pad, and to activate it, people just push a button, and water comes out of certain water features for a few minutes.
Wood said there is no downside as far as she is concerned to having it as there is little upkeep, and they haven’t had any vandalism to it.
Wood thinks the splash pad is a good investment for the town because it brings people to town, and not necessarily the same people who come for another Walnut staple.
“People that come over for the splash pad would probably not normally come over for antiques so you get a different mindset of people,” she said.