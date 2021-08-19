ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department is dealing with a lifeguard shortage, and suggested raising the wage and offering incentives to get certified in an effort to get more applicants.
Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park Board Monday night Sunnyside Pool is now closed because they didn’t have lifeguards. He said he and the board need to discuss incentives to people to take the job in the future.
“I think that’s something we’re going to have to look at -ways that we can increase the number of lifeguards that we have — whether it’s through increasing the wage-I think it’s something we’re really going to have to focus on, especially if we want to be competitive with other businesses,” Rasmussen said.
He also suggested offering incentives for people to get certified to become lifeguards.
He said lifeguards currently receive approximately $8.20 per hour.
“I did have a guy stop me the other day that said he was at the pool every day, and he thoroughly enjoyed it, but that he definitely feels that his life is worth more than 8.20 an hour,” Rasmussen said. “It makes sense that we pay our lifeguards (well) because they are providing a service and watching over our patrons that are using the pool.”
Board President Stuart Dusenberry said the COVID pandemic affected the number of people getting certified since lifeguard training wasn’t held.