CASS COUNTY – Maynard Hansen was known to be able to fix anything mechanical- any age, make, model tractor, truck, skid steer, caterpillar or automobile- at a place called the Tune Up Inn in Wiota.
His love of all things mechanical also led to one of his life’s passions, participating in area tractor rides. Maynard’s love of tractor rides happened after he went on his first one.
“He just went on a tractor ride, and he just loved it,” his son Brian said. “It’s just kind of snowballed from here.”
Maynard had three or four tractors that he had restored or was in the process of restoring, including a 41 John Deere A and a 1066 International.
“He would ride (the 1066) in a parade once in a while,” Brain said. “But his John Deere was the only one he ever took on tractor rides.”
Maynard would go on 15 to 20 tractor rides each summer, and people started to ask Maynard to mention their tractor ride when he talked on the radio or wrote his weekly column in the News Telegraph.
“There was a time a few years ago that we were on a tractor ride by Harlan,” friend, Frank Jones, remembers. “We stopped for a break, and I asked him if he wanted to switch tractors for a little bit. I’ll always remember he got to ride my tractor for 20 miles, and I got to drive his, and he was grinning ear to ear. (I also) sat with him on a cold day in January when he brought a tractor to a funeral in Massena because the family requested tractors for a guy who passed away.”
Hansen passed away last Saturday, and family members want to honor him by asking friends to drive their tractors to his funeral on July 9 at the Brayton Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m.
“Maynard just touched so many lives, and was so involved with this tractor ride thing,” Jones said. “I think basically what we’re trying to do is just (honor) Maynard. I talked to the family, and they would like to see a lot of tractors around the church.”
Jones said it was possible that the tractors would also parade out to the cemetery, which is Oak Hill Cemetery which is about three miles away from the church, following the funeral, but that was yet to be determined, and people would be made aware of that on the day of the funeral.
Jones said Brayton businesses, including Nutrien AG Solutions, located at 504 Clinton Street, and B and B Trailer Sales,located on Highway 71 on the south end of Brayton, will allow people to unload their tractors on their lots.