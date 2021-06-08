Produce in the Park is back in the Atlantic City Park this Thursday, June 10 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. In addition to fresh produce and Danish Kringle, farm-fresh eggs and honey, you’ll find craft products, live music, and A-Town Smokeshack BBQ.
If you’re a food gardener, or considering growing food, this week is the perfect time to get to Produce in the Park. Sue’s Country Garden and Rolling Acres farm offer a variety of food-producing starter plants, and Cass County Grow Another Row Coordinator Claire Smith will be at the park to talk about the program, and how you can be involved in growing and sharing produce in Cass County.
Looking to food garden? Now’s the time.
While many food growers have already planted gardens, there’s still time to get in on the action.
Denise O’Brien of Rolling Acres Farm notes if you plant this week you won’t have the first tomatoes or peppers, but you will still have plenty of time to enjoy and share these foods before the first frost. This week Denise will be selling a variety of starter plants including tomatoes, hot peppers, sweet banana peppers, grilling peppers, herbs, eggplants, winter squash, and pie pumpkins.
Sue’s Country Garden offers all kinds of peppers; herbs, including parsley, basil, oregano, spearmint, thyme, and lemon balm; and patio tomatoes (tomatoes that come in a five-gallon bucket). Patio tomatoes are great for people who don’t have access to lawn space for gardening.
For growers planting this week, Sue points out tomatoes love heat, and reminds you to keep vegetables well watered. To help hold moisture in the soil, Denise encourages mulching with straw, woodchips, cardboard, or newspapers.
For more food growing tips, and to meet other food gardeners, swing by the Grow Another Row booth at Produce in the Park this Thursday, June 10.
Growing Community Connections: Grow Another Row
Produce in the Park is focusing on growing community connections in 2021, and local groups and organizations will be featured at the park throughout the summer season. On June 10, Cass County Grow Another Row Program Coordinator Claire Smith will be at the park sharing information on Grow Another Row, a program to encourage people to grow and share more fresh produce. Started in 2020 due to pandemic food supply shortages, Grow Another Row is now in its second year.
Growing and sharing fresh produce is important volunteer work in Cass County. Unfortunately, some people in Cass County struggle with food security, and produce is healthy, nutritious food. Furthermore, while nutritional values are similar for canned and frozen produce, many people prefer fresh produce. This is exhibited in Spring 2021 registration information from Cass County COVID-19 Mobile Food for All. When asked what foods they wished they had more of, people registering for the food program were most likely to select the answer, “fresh fruits and vegetables.” (This selection was more common than popular food items such as meat, milk, cheese, and eggs.) Grow Another Row makes fresh produce more accessible across Cass County by sharing produce with area food pantries and distributing produce through other channels.
To learn more about Grow Another Row and to register for the program’s email newsletter, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/grow-another-row-cass-county or visit Produce in the Park on June 10.
June 10 Highlights
Produce picks: Kale, lettuce, green onions, radishes, zucchini, rhubarb, pea pods, strawberries, garlic scapes, Aronia berries, and more!
Farm favorites: Farm-fresh eggs, honey, meat, jams, jellies, syrups, and granola.
Dinner: A-Town Smokeshack BBQ, Knights of Columbus — Brats and more
Sweet treats: Danish kringle from The Kringleman
Home garden: Starter vegetable plants, flower plants, and herbs.
Crafts: Soaps, candles, embroidered aprons and farmers market totes, doll clothes, shirts, signs, shelves, tumblers, and more.
Guest Chef: Kate Olson, Cass County ISU Extension Director, will be offering samples of Berries and Greens Smoothies.
Kids: Market scavenger hunt and free samples of strawberries (while supplies last). Produce coupons for kids are funded by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council.
Music: Sarah Selders Live
Online pre-ordering with drive-through pick-up: Preorder weekly at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com from 9 a.m. Monday until midnight Wednesday night for drive-through pick-up at the market on Thursday.
New options for local food purchasing: Produce in the Park is now accepting SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food benefits to needy families, and Double Up Food Bucks is a related program that encourages the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. For every SNAP dollar a customer spends on fresh fruits and vegetables, they receive another $1 in Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh produce (up to $10/day). Produce in the Park will be accepting both SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks and distributing Double Up Food Bucks for qualifying SNAP purchases.
Produce in the Park 2021 summer farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, Cass County Tourism, Camblin Mechanical, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass Health, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at http://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA.