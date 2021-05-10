ANITA – A meeting tonight about CAM School District’s Facilities will include results from an online survey for residents about facility ideas, which was offered following a meeting last month. The meeting will be held at the CAM High School Gym and start at 6:30 p.m. A zoom link to watch the meeting online is available on the school’s web site www.camcougars.org or can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83644826849#success .
School facilities have been a topic of discussion for the past couple of years when trying to determine if a certain facility project should be completed or what projects should have priority, which led to a facility study.
School officials have been working with the Alley Poyner Maccheitto Firm on the study, and last month they presented four facility ideas to spur discussion among residents in the district about ways to improve facilities. The cost for those range from $15 million to $32 million, but members said those costs were calculated early last year. This means they would likely change due to an increase in the cost of materials.
The first idea was to renovate and update all buildings in the district, and possibly construct a new transportation facility. The estimated cost would be between $19 and $22 million. The second idea was to add a 50,000 square foot addition to the CAM High School, and relocate the Middle School and Elementary Schools there. A new transportation facility would be added to the district as well. That estimated cost would be $26 to $29 million.
A third idea would be to connect the high school to the Anita Health and Wellness building located just south of the high school. Connecting those two buildings would allow the district to have all the students in one location, and the former North Elementary Building would become the new Health and Wellness Center. That estimated cost would be between $28 and $32 million The final idea would be to renovate the high school to include a junior high facility and move all the elementary students to the middle school in Massena. That estimated cost would be between $15 million and $18 million.
An online survey was created for residents to say which of the four options they preferred with the most popular being renovating and updating the current buildings, following closely by renovating the high school to include a junior high facility, and moving all the elementary students to the middle school in Massena.