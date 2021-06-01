ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School District ended the month of May with low numbers of positive COVID-19 tests and staff and students being quarantined.
There were a total of two staff members and four students who tested positive for COVID-19 during the weeks of May 6 and May 13, and during the week of May 6, one staff member and four students had to be quarantined. However, there was a big jump in quarantines during the week of May 13 with 20 students. During the remaining two weeks of the month, there were no positive cases or staff and students quarantined.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber attributed the low numbers to people getting vaccinated.
“Over the past month we have hosted many events where a number of students and adults have attended and our numbers have still remained low,” Barber said. “The data would suggest that the availability of vaccines has made a significant improvement in our school and county positivity rate.”
Barber appreciated everyone’s work to provide students with an in person learning experience despite the pandemic.
“This has been a challenging year for everyone,” Barber said. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for going above and beyond to ensure that our students had the ability to be served on site in the Atlantic Community School District.
I applaud the efforts of all school staff in being flexible, understanding , and committed to making a difference each day for our students.”