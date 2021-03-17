Sunnyside Pool Could Go To Daily Fee

ATLANTIC– Users of Sunnyside Pool may soon have the option to pay a daily fee instead of paying for a membership.
Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park Board Monday night that he was discussing the idea with the pool manager of dropping the membership option and going with a $3 per day fee. The membership option originally allowed individuals, seniors and families to purchase memberships for the season. As of 2019, membership costs ranged from $60 for an individual membership for adults up to age 61 and $50 for adults age 62 and older. A single parent family membership was $85, and a two parent family membership was $90. Both those memberships included the adults and three children. Additional children would add $10 more to the price. Another guardian or nanny could be added to the membership for another $25, and two guardians or nannies would add another $20 to membership.
Rasmussen said a lot of people started sharing memberships, which cost the department money.
“Because we were having a lot of issues with people sharing their memberships,” Rasmussen said, explaining the reasoning around the idea. “And losing a lot of revenue from that.”
He said people would get pin numbers with the membership, and give that to lifeguards when they came to the pool. He said many times lifeguards had to determine if that pin number actually belonged to the person.
Rasmussen said the city of Atlantic has a program that allows people to pay to use the pool or get concessions using a credit or debit card, which they plan to try out this season as well. He said that could help the pool’s revenue.