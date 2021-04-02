COVID Vaccine Now Available at Hy-Vee

ATLANTIC – Those who are looking to get vaccinated for Covid-19 will be able to do so at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy, including the one in Atlantic.
Atlantic Hy-Vee Manager Abby Washburn confirmed Atlantic was offering the vaccines.
“Yes, we are, and we have been for a while,” she said and Hy-Vee Public Relations Director Christina Gayman said those who want to get vaccinated at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy can sign up online.
“We’re asking people not to call the pharmacy,” she said.”Everything has to be done online in advance.”
To schedule an appointment log onto hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, and look for “Find Appointment,” and then search by zip code, city or state once there. Gayman said people who are age 65 and older or age 64 and under who have health conditions and don’t have access to the interest can call 211. Company officials are working with 211 officials to help people make appointments.
“211 can help them find a Hy-Vee location near them that has appointments and help schedule it for them,” Gayman said.
Gayman encouraged people not to make multiple appointments — something people may do if they are worried the appointment could be cancelled — because appointment times aren’t put up online unless officials know they have a dose for it. And people are also encouraged to schedule an appointment for a second dose of the vaccine if they get a variety that requires two doses, and they will be asked to do so when making the first appointment.
Hy-Vee officials are working with either state officials or officials with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois to get the vaccine supply from the Centers For Disease Control.
“Hy-Vee’s rapid COVID-19 vaccine expansion has allowed us to reach key communities in both urban and rural areas across the Midwest,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Leveraging our team of more than 2,700 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, our fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and our strategic partnerships that we have built with local organizations, we have been able to make great strides in helping protect our communities from this pandemic.”