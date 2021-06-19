GRISWOLD – The Griswold School Board will consider approving a resolution to hold an election for a revenue purpose statement for the district. The election allows residents in the Griswold School District to vote on how funds from the state’s penny sales tax can be used by the district. If approved, the election would be held in November at the same time as other school board elections.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the state legislature approved continuing the sales tax two years ago, and now all districts around the state will have renew their statement by holding a vote asking residents how the funds will be used in the district. Henrichs said it’s similar to what voters in the CAM School District did earlier this year.
CAM residents were asked to approve the use of the funds in a number of ways, including to acquire or install information technology infrastructure, to provide funds to build and to furnish a new school building or buildings and additions, to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, improve and lease school buildings, to purchase and improve grounds, for demolition work, to furnish and equip district facilities, to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds, to pay for general obligation bonds and for tax relief. CAM’s statement was approved with 170 yes votes and 12 no votes.
Henrichs said the district has been using the funds in a similar way as the CAM School District, and officials decided if the resolution passes to hold the election at the same time as other school board elections so they don’t have to hold a special election.
He said people are already paying the penny sales tax, and it won’t have any effect on people’s property taxes.
The board will consider the resolution Monday night during its June meeting, which will be held in the conference room and start at 5:30 p.m.