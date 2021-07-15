Aquatic Recreation Meeting Set For July 20

ATLANTIC – Thanks to interest in expanding aquatic recreation in Atlantic, a meeting with residents and those from surrounding counties will be held on July 20 at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA at 6 p.m. to discuss the future of the plan.
Executive Director Dan Haynes said Tuesday the meeting will be similar to the first recreation meeting held in April, but it will focus on aquatic recreation because that ranked high on a survey as something people would like to see in Atlantic.
“(Having) a splash pad and aquatics was out at the top of the survey,” Haynes said.
So that means people should come to the meeting with their ideas, and Haynes said, YMCA staff will also offer their ideas, like a splash pad, a lazy river or a family slide. He said getting people’s input will help city and YMCA officials come up with a plan, and then costs and how to pay for the plan can be determined.
“We want to have more details of what you’re looking for (in aquatic recreation),” Haynes said.
Residents have said they would like more activities and something that would draw more people to Atlantic, which would help the town and the county thrive.
Haynes said economic development is part of it because if people come to Atlantic for recreation, they are likely to fill their vehicle with gas, eat out at a restaurant or go shopping.
The idea of expanding aquatic recreation is not new. In 2017, a steering committee was formed to consider improvements to Sunnyside Pool. Former Atlantic Park Director Roger Herring said the idea behind pool renovation was to make Sunnyside Pool more competitive with other towns that have water-related entertainment, including Avoca, Stuart and Corning. Ideas discussed included a bigger lounge area, a family slide, a splash pad and a lazy river. However, some park board members didn’t think residents would be willing to pay for more improvements for the pool, especially since a preliminary plan was estimated to cost $5.4 million.