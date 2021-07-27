ATLANTIC — The Atlantic Personnel and Finance Committee will meet tonight to consider three proposals for next year’s fireworks show, including an offer from this year’s company to do it at no charge.
Following complaints from the public about the length of the show, Atlantic officials raised concerns that there may have been a discrepancy between the number of fireworks this city ordered and what it actually received which could have accounted for the shortness of the show — which according to reports lasted anywhere from 11 to 15 minutes.
The city reached out to the company responsible for this year’s show, J&M Displays, with their concerns and were notified that the company would provide a partial refund.
Since then the company has reached out to the city, apologized for the show and offered the city a “free $6,000 show to make up for it.”
James J. Oetken, J&M’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a letter sent to the city on July 14 that the problem may have been that the show was fired at a “quick, intense pace,” in an effort to make the show more exciting. That however resulted in a much shorter show even though the same amount of product was fired.
“I learned that the lead tech fired your show at a quick, intense pace, which he thought was more exciting, but it shortened the show by quite a bit. He said that the amount of product he fired matched the proposal and the packing slip so the content was similar to past years, it just fired so quickly it seemed like less.
We always want you to be confident that what you receive in a J&M proposal is what will be delivered and shot during your show. That is our commitment and part of our Customer Satisfaction Policy. We are sorry that your community was disappointed in this year’s show however, and have decided that next year we will give your community a Free $6,000 show to make up for it. The date that would work best for J&M to present this free show is Saturday July 2,” he said.
In addition, the committee will consider two proposals from local fireworks companies, Wild Willy’s Fireworks and Atlantic resident Dan Vargason.
Wild Willy’s is owned by Atlantic resident Mark O’Brien, his son Jason and his wife Trish. They propose a 45-60 minute display of large Class C fireworks for a fee of $6,000. O’Brien says that the difference between his company and others is that “100% of our sales stay in Atlantic versus the 10% from our competitors.”
Varason proposed a show of at least 20 minutes for a cost of $6,000. He notes that he has been shooting fireworks electronically for over 10 years and currently sells them for the Iowa Fireworks Company. The company has donated back 10% of its gross stand profit the last four years back to the Atlantic Booster Club.
Vargason notes that his proposal is for the use of “1.4G” fireworks and not the larger 1.3G fireworks normally used in shows for cities and events. He says he does have access to the larger types but would cost more and he will need to get the proper licensing.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.