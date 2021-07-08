ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors directed the county attorney Wednesday to review a contract with the company that maintains the courthouse elevator in light of recurring problems with it.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said the elevator was not currently working and the part needed to repair it had been ordered, but not received. She said the elevator stops working, sometimes even before reaching a floor, and occurs quite often. The county has a maintenance contract with Schindler Elevators and Escalators to maintain the elevator, but the problem persists.
“They are supposed to respond within 24 hours, but it doesn’t technically say if they should respond as in a call back or respond as being here to work on it. Sometimes there’s two or three days that we wait for them just to come here and look at it, and then it will work for a week, and then it will go back down again,” Berg said.
She said one employee was actually in the elevator one time when it stopped about six inches from the floor, and he had to pull the doors open by hand.
Board Chairman Steve Shelley said the contract should be reviewed by the county attorney, and have a letter sent to the company.
“We ought to send the contract over to our attorney, and have a letter sent (saying) we’re not happy,” Shelley said.
He thought the contract should be clarified as to how the company should respond.
Other board members agreed, saying it was important to have a working elevator.
“They need to know we have to have this elevator working,” Board member Jodie Hoadley said.