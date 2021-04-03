CARROLL – Atlantic's season opener Friday night vs. Carroll was a scoreless tie for almost the first 60 minutes.
A pair of quick Tiger goals within 40 seconds of each other proved big. And despite Beau Dickerson's goal to cut the deficit in half, it wasn't enough as the Tigers came away with a 3-1 victory Friday night at Carroll Stadium.
Coach Matt Smith thought his team played much better than its scrimmage a week earlier against West Central Valley.
"We grew a ton from that first game and I was excited about our progress," said Smith. "Just the communication. They talked a little bit at the WCV game but were out of position at times. (Friday) they really settled down and talked to each other telling each other where to be."
The opening half was scoreless. Even though the Trojans didn't get to kick with the wind, "the wind really helped us because it made us pass the ball on the ground, and it continued throughout the game," said Smith.
The scoreless tie extended well into the second half when the Tigers got on the board with two back-to-back goals within 40 seconds of each other, making it 2-0 late in the 59th minute.
The Trojans responded about four minutes later after Dickerson took a pass from Devin McKay, and he broke through the final line to punch one past the Tiger goalie to make it 2-1.
The Trojans tried to capitalize on a couple of late opportunities, but the Tigers got the insurance goal with 1:39 left to seal the outcome.
Tyrell Williams had 11 saves on the evening in his opening contest inside the goal.
"He played fantastic for the first night out and he grew a lot too between the (scrimmage) and (Friday)," said Smith.
The Trojans (0-1) have a busy week upcoming, including a Tuesday night boy-girl double-header at Missouri Valley, with the boys taking the field at 7 p.m. Thursday the Trojans travel to Tri-Center of Neola, before opening the home season against PCM of Monroe.