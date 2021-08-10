Tomatoes are here for the party! It’s Salsa Night at Produce in the Park this Thursday, August 12 4:30-6:30 PM in the Atlantic City Park.
• The Guest Chef will be handing out free salsa samples and salsa recipes.
• The Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm August 12 $15 Park Pack will include ingredients and recipes for salsa.
• Singer Sarah Selders will be singing “La Bamba” and other festive songs that go well with fresh salsa, and late summer parties.
• Cass County Master Gardeners will be at the park sharing tips for preserving salsa and your favorite summer produce, including information on how to safely can salsa, freeze produce, such as peppers and tomatoes, and pickle vegetables. Using these strategies, you can enjoy local produce—and your favorite salsa—all year long.
Produce in the Park August 12 Highlights:
Produce in the Park is held every Thursday evening (4:30-6:30 PM) from June through the end of September in the Atlantic City Park.
Fresh Local Produce: Tomatoes, peppers (including jalapeños), green beans, cucumbers, radishes, okra, potatoes, zucchini, squash, eggplant, beets, onions, Aronia berries, and as always a few surprises!
Free produce samples for everyone: Cherry tomatoes!
Guest Chef: Park Pack Salsa!
Entertainment: Sarah Selders live! Sarah will be singing “La Bamba” and other festive songs that go well with fresh salsa and late summer parties.
Craft Highlight: Don't miss Home Tree Leather's last week at the market this season. Beautiful handmade leather goods including bags, wallets, belts, bracelets, and earrings.
Growing Community Connections:
Atlantic Parks and Rec: Enjoy yard games, art in the park crafts, and more with Atlantic Parks & Rec.
Cass County Conservation: Visit with “Miss Lora” and learn more about upcoming events! Birds, Butterflies, and Halloween Hike!
Cass County Master Gardeners: Learn about preserving your favorite fresh summer produce, including canning salsas and freezing salsa ingredients such as tomatoes, peppers, and more. Master gardeners will also share tips on pickling produce, so you can enjoy local produce all year long.
Baked Goods: Wine bread pastries from TJ’s Kitchen, Kringle and Pastries from the Kringleman.
More farm favorites: Granola, honey, meat, jams, jellies, and syrup.
Eat at the Market: Popcorn and fresh-squeezed lemonade from Atlas Atlantic Cinema, Burgers and hotdogs from the Knights of Columbus.
Kids farmers market scavenger hunt
Various Payment Methods Accepted:
• SNAP EBT (also known as food stamps) accepted by all qualifying food vendors.
• Double Up Food Bucks accepted by all fresh produce vendors.
Produce in the Park 2021 August farmers markets are sponsored in part by Cass County Tourism, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at http://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA.