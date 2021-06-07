Pastor’s Path Brings Her To Atlantic

ATLANTIC – Heather Santi-Brown had a feeling last June that it was time to do something different.
The pastor and Texas native was working at a church in Wichita Falls, and decided to enter the search and call system, which pairs pastors and churches.
“And then I got a call from the regional office,” she said. “Somebody who I knew, she used to be in Texas, is one of the regional ministers here in the upper Midwest. (The woman told Santi-Brown) ‘Your name is in search and call. I need to connect you with a church.’ And it was the United Church of Christ here in Atlantic.”
Santi-Brown said the next step was to speak with a search committee at UCC, and “From the very first conversation, it felt like it was the place to be. It was an hour and a half, and 30 minutes of it was the committee gushing about how incredible the city was.”
They talked about the parks, the festivals, the activities, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, and other things that Atlantic and Cass County has to offer, and it appealed to Santi-Brown and her husband, especially since they have a 3-year-old. It looked like a place they wanted to raise their child.
Santi-Brown was very active in church growing up, and was a youth leader at church camp during her junior and senior years. That was when she felt God was calling her to be in this profession.
“I just love every moment of the craziness of helping people explore their faith, and figure out how to live out their faith in this world that is opposite then what our faith tells us,” she said. “And the craziness of all things you don’t think about in the church of ministers helping to manage buildings and properties, and what all of that looks like. I love all of it.”
Even though the COVID pandemic, she said she still loved the job, even though sometimes it was a struggle.
“There were so many times that it was really frustrating to pastor a church during COVID because we couldn’t do so many of the things that we’d done,” she said. “It was harder to do a youth group. It was harder to teach kids a Sunday School lesson. We were not meeting in person - we were only meeting virtually and that was really hard. But it was also really fun and exciting to figure out different ways that we could serve people, and to let our families know they were loved.”
She said one thing she tried was making activity bags during Advent weeks- the weeks up to Christmas – and during Lent- the weeks up to Easter- and during the summer- and took them to members’ homes so they could do activities they typically would be doing at church even though they weren’t there in person.
“I took bags of activities for families to do at home — things that they maybe would have done at church — so that they could take a little bit of that into their houses,” she said. “I took a summer activities bag. It was really neat to be able to go and drop 20 bags off to our children and youth and their families for different activities to help take the things you would do at church into your everyday life. There were really frustrating moments (during the pandemic) but there were really great moments too, to begin thinking differently.”
Santi-Brown said one of her favorite things is helping “create moments for people to connect with God,” and is excited to go on this journey with UCC members, who she feels are excited about their future.
“So the church is just really a community where everybody is welcome to come and explore God, and to learn and to grow in faith together,” she said. “The church is in a place where they’re excited and ready to see what God has next for the church, and doesn’t seem afraid to do something new and different.”