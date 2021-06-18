Sunnyside Pool in Atlantic officially opened for business on Thursday, and lots of people came out to use it on the first day, which happened to be the same day the temperature reached 100 degrees in Atlantic.
The pool will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 1-7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-6 p.m. Family hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m. The tentative closing date will be Aug. 15, but it also depends on the number of lifeguards available.
As far as cost, officials have decided to charge a daily rate, but also offer a season pass for individuals and families. The daily rate will be $3 per person, and the season passes will be $70 for individuals or $90 for families. Passes can be purchased during business hours at Sunnyside Pool. If Sunnyside Pool has to be closed due to rain or inclement weather, those with passes can use the indoor pool at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.