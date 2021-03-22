ATLANTIC – Officials with the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) created new guidelines on social distancing in schools and released them on Friday, saying that physical distance can be 3 feet between students in the classroom instead of 6 feet as long as they are wearing masks. Officials say that evidence has shown that preventative strategies school staff has implemented around the state has allowed in person instruction to happen.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Friday he heard something about new guidance coming from the CDC, but not much more than that. He said it was possible changes to come to health and safety guidelines for the district, but there are more steps that have to happen before that.
“The CDC comes out with this, but the Iowa Department of Public Health will have to make a decision on whether they’re going to accept it or not,” Barber said.
However, he said, if or when that happens, and after school officials are in contact with Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen, it’s possible that changes could be made.
“If the research says that the standards for different things have changed, we’ve changed with the times already,” Barber said. “We’re going to take a close look at it, and make modifications to our health and safety plan if we know it’s going to provide health and safety to our students and staff.”
Atlantic School Board Member Nick Hunt said thought the new guidance was good news.
“I think it’s positive news,” Hunt said.”The CDC seems to be comfortable (making the new guidelines) so I’ll go with what they said.”
Hunt said overall the district was safer because people were getting vaccinated, and following other rules, like wearing masks, like practicing social distancing rules and washing their hands.