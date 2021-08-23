This week all eyes have been on Afghanistan. The scenes being played out in the airport and in the surrounding countryside have been horrific. We have also been witnessing the natural disaster of the earthquake followed by tropical storms in Haiti; one manmade disaster and one natural disaster. This, of course, has been overshadowed by the Delta variant of COVID-19. Are you like me and wondering is there any good news? I’m sure there is but it is hard to find when major events like these impact our lives.
Ten years ago at this very time, I was serving as a United States Department of Agriculture Ag Advisor in eastern Afghanistan near the city of Jalalabad in Nangahar Province where I was part of a Provincial Reconstruction Team. According to Wikipedia “A PRT in Afghanistan was commanded by a military officer, generally of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or Commander. The officer was supported by a team of various specialties including civil affairs, engineers, medical staff, public affairs, information operations, logistics and a platoon of National Guard soldiers for security.” The job of the PRT was to assist with the rebuilding of Afghanistan and to make sure that the money spent by U.S. taxpayers was used wisely. In training I was taught that we would be winning the hearts and minds of the Afghan people.
As I watch the news reports coming out of Kabul my mind is full of memories of my time spent there. I arrived at the airport seen on television with a number of U.S. citizens that would be working in Afghanistan, some out in the countryside like me and some at the Embassy. My ride from the airport to the Embassy was filled with street scenes of bombed out buildings, vendors hawking their wares and people scurrying under the scrutiny of Afghan and U.S. soldiers.
The two weeks following my arrival I lodged at the Embassy and went through the final training and received the equipment that I would need in the field. The equipment included a bullet proof vest, a locator finder, a backpack, maps and lots of other items that were deemed necessary for my survival.
The Embassy is now abandoned. The small and dingy airport that could barely handle arrivals and departures is overrun with people in a panic trying to leave the country. These scenes capture my attention and have me wondering about the Afghans I developed relationships with and what their situation is. I know that several with whom I worked relocated in the United States over the past few years, but the status of the majority of professionals and interpreters remains a mystery to me.
Twenty years after the military entered Afghanistan to find the instigator of 9-11, Osama bin-laden who was not an Afghan, the United States is trying to pull out and it is a crazy mess. Did this have to happen? The military found and killed bin-laden, why didn’t the military leave then? It’s disheartening to see politicians trying to place the blame on each other. The fact is presidents and congress people of both parties hold responsibility for having extended the occupation far beyond a reasonable time.
According to Brown University two trillion dollars has been spent, more than 2,000 military lives and over 64,000 Afghan lives have been lost. This report did not mention the lives that have been maimed and shattered during the occupation. For what? The money spent could have been put to better use in so many ways. The money for war is our money. Was fighting a war in Afghanistan worth it?
I am glad that our governor has not refused to bring displaced Afghans into our state given she refused to take in displaced children from the border. Our family is currently exploring how we can offer shelter to those who will be coming to Iowa. It is our hope that churches will rise to the occasion as they did with the Vietnam refugees following the debacle of the departure from Vietnam. Our country caused great hardship on a tribal nation that may never recover. To paraphrase a popular song from the 70s “war is not the answer, love will conquer hate.”