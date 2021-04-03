ATLANTIC - Cass County Public Health and Healthy Cass County are requesting the public's feedback surrounding health and well-being in by completing the Community Health Needs Assessment. This assessment is part of a statewide process that takes place every five years in which each county in Iowa conducts their own assessment and develops a five-year Health Improvement Plan.
The Community Health Needs Assessment is open until April 12 and can be found online at casshealth.org/publichealth. Printed copies of the survey can be found at Cass County Public Health, Cass County ISU Extension, Massena City Hall, Lewis City Hall, Griswold City Hall, and libraries across Cass County including Atlantic, Anita, and Cumberland.
“All Cass County residents are encouraged to take the Community Health Needs Assessment,” commented Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen. “It is so important to get feedback from our residents as we develop plans and priorities for health improvement of our communities.” Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh echoed this sentiment. “In this assessment, we are defining health broadly as a state of physical, mental, spiritual, and social well-being. In order to develop plans that address this range of health needs for all people, we really need to hear from all people, not just those who consider themselves healthy. Your individual experience and perspective is valuable, no matter how healthy you perceive yourself to be at this moment.”
Questions about the Community Health Needs Assessment can be directed to Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen at olsea@casshealth.org or 712-243-7552. Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and wellbeing of Cass County residents. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County. For information on community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.