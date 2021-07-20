GLENWOOD – It’s a rematch tonight, and as was the case a year ago, CAM will be looking to topple Council Bluffs St. Albert to reach the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
The Cougars and Falcons battled each other in last year’s substate final, with the Falcons pulling away to a 9-3 victory to deny the Cougars a state trip. That flipped the script from 2017, when CAM pulled off a 4-3 upset victory over St. Albert to reach the state tournament.
Both CAM and St. Albert had to rally in their respective district finals to get to tonight’s game, with the winning run scored in each game’s bottom of the seventh inning.
For the Falcons against Exira-EHK, the Spartans’ Jameson Kilworth hit a fourth-inning two-run double. The Falcons began rallying in the bottom of the sixth, manufacturing runs on a sacrifice fly and a so-called Little League play where in an attempt by Carter White brought home Brett Klusiman for the game-tying run. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Eric Matthai took second on a bunt single attempt but when the throw went wide he took off for third, then raced toward home and won a footrace between him and the Spartans’ infield.
For CAM, they gave up six runs in a disastrous third inning, when some shaky pitching – three walks and two hit batters combined with two errors. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong.
But CAM began its comeback in the fourth, scoring two on a wild pickoff throw attempt and one more off Cade Ticknor’s RBI double. Two more runs came in the fifth with Lane Spieker’s RBI double and a single by Colby Rich. A wild pitch scored Ethan Follmann to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth, and the Cougars finished the comeback when Spieker scored on a wild pitch.
Tonight’s substate game is 7 p.m. in Glenwood. The winner plays at the Class 1A state tournament next week at Merchants’ Field in Carroll.