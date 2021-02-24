ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved two year contracts for both certified and non-certified staff Wednesday night. Certified staff received a 3 percent total package increase for each year, and non-certified staff received a 2.96 percent total package increase for the first year and a 2.99 percent total package increase for the second year.
For the certified staff, during the 2021-22 school year, they will receive a 3 percent total package increase, which will cost the district approximately $213,022. For the 2022-23 school year, they will receive a 3 percent total package increase, which will cost the district approximately $219,022.
Non-certified staff work on a step-based salary model, and 56 employees are eligible to move up one step. Beyond that, during the 2021-22 school year, all employees will receive a 30 cent per hour increase. Head cooks and food service assistants will receive an additional 15 cent per hour increase. Drivers to school activities will receive a 75 cent increase for wait time. This is a 2.96 percent total package increase, and it will cost the district approximately $91,711.
For the 2022-23 school year, 56 employees will again move up a step on the salary model, and there will be a 35 cent per hour increase for employees. Head cooks and food service assistants will receive an additional 10 cent per hour increase. This is a 2.99 percent total package increase, which will cost the district approximately $95,326.