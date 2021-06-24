DES MOINES - Iowa’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent in April but remained far below the 8.3 percent rate from one year ago.
Despite the uptick, officials with Iowa Workforce Development said Wednesday that the overall employment outlook is positive.
“The positive takeaways from May’s monthly job report are that the number of Iowans in the workforce increased by 6,300; the number of Iowans working increased by 5,000 and claims numbers in May were down significantly from the previous month,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “While the number of unemployed Iowans ticked up slightly, the overall trend is positive for Iowa as we see more and more Iowans returning to the workforce.”
This figure was 5,000 higher than April’s number of 1,579,000 and 60,900 higher than May 2020. The number of unemployed Iowans increased to 63,500 in May from 62,200 in April. The current estimate is 1,300 higher than last month and 74,300 lower than a year ago. The labor force participation rate has gradually increased every month this year.
Iowa’s labor force participation rate increased from 66.1% in April to 66.4% in May as the total number of working Iowans increased to 1,584,000 in May. The number of unemployed Iowans and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly by 1,300 and 0.1 percent respectively. The U.S. unemployment rate decreased to 5.8 percent in May.
Professional and business services added the most jobs this month (+1,300). This increase follows a drop of 1,400 in April. Administrative support and waste management gained 600 and professional, scientific, and technical services added 800 jobs. Leisure and hospitality continued to trend up in May with 800 jobs added. The hiring was evenly split between both arts, entertainment, and recreation along with accommodations and food services. Manufacturing added 800 jobs in the durable goods sector.