State Auditor Rob Sand will be holding a Cass County Townhall on Friday, Aug. 27 in the Atlantic City Park from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sand will give an update on what he and staff have been working on in his office. Those who attend are asked to bring a lawn chair.
