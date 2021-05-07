DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she supported a plan that would shift mental health funding from the county to the state, potentially saving counties $100 million a year.
The idea is part of a tax cut proposal put forth by state Republicans that Reynolds says would provide sustainable funding, equitable services and create better care through performance- based contracts.
Historically counties have funded mental health services through a property tax levy. A few years ago, the state switched to a regional system run by 14 regional authorities, but still funded through property taxes.
Cass County is part of a nine county, Southwest Iowa MHDS Region that includes Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties. Last year the agency budgeted just over $4.7 million divided among the nine members based on each county’s population.
Cass County’s share in the current budget was $323,250 based on a rate of $25 per capita.
Last month, the Iowa Senate approved a bill that would phase out the county levies over a two-year period and shift the funding to the state’s General Fund. Funds would be distributed to the regions as part of a “performance based” contract and would allow the per-capita funding to increase while setting up a fund to help with potential future shortfalls.
While the plan is being praised by Senate leaders, House Republicans have not embraced the plan and have released a competing plan that includes some of the same elements of Reynolds proposal but not the state takeover of mental health funding.
“There is no agreement, whether it would be what the governor has proposed or what we have here,” House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters Wednesday after laying out his plan.
On Thursday, House Democrats and Republicans approved the Republican plan that includes a number of tax changes but does not include the mental health funding changes.
“I appreciate the leadership from Gov. Reynolds and her proposal of a thoughtful, pro-growth compromise on Iowa tax policy,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny said in a Wednesday statement. “Senate Republicans are supportive of her proposal and we will be taking action on it in the coming days.”