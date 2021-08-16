Chef To Debut Column in ANT

ATLANTIC – Growing up, Jamie Koehler was surrounded by cooks- whether it was his grandmothers, his godmother, his mother or his cousin who became a professional chef-and he was often seen by their side in the kitchen. He also happened to enjoy watching PBS-and one of their stars-Julia Child.
“When I was 8 years old, I watched Julia Child make a French omelet,” Koehler said. “That’s when you separate the yolks from the whites, and beat it like a souffle. The next morning I went into the kitchen, and I made (one) for my dad. He loved it.”
That’s when his dad said “Chef Jamie was born,” and he became known as the kid who made the French omelet for his friends. He was born in upstate New York, and grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D. Not only did he learn how to cook and be inspired by his family, he also learned about different types of food from his neighbors and friends, including people who were Jewish, Italian and East African.
“I was exposed to all kinds of great culinary traditions at a really early age,” he said.
He studied in the French Culinary tradition style, which means mastering one skill then moving onto the next one-or “earning your stripes” as they describe it -and eventually became an executive chef in 1999. He was an executive chef for Hy-Vee while living in South Dakota, and had a piece published in their “Seasons” Magazine with one his original steak recipes.
Koehler became a personal chef, and even worked for famous people like the band KISS, singer John Fogerty, and the Kenny Chesney Band. He said people are always curious about the entertainers he’s met.
“KISS wanted baked chicken, vegetables and mashed potatoes served on real china with real silverware,” he said, but on the other hand, “John Forgerty wanted a cheese plate with seven different cheeses.”
While he has lived around the world, he came to the southwest Iowa area when his late father was in assisted living in the Omaha/Council Bluffs. He’s been living in Atlantic for about a year and a half.
Along with cooking skills, his family was also known for their work in education, and Koehler grew up reading, and eventually came to love writing. He saw a story in the Atlantic News Telegraph about Produce in the Park that featured local chefs and salsa tips that inspired him to want to write a column named “Dinner in a Pinch.” He wanted to write a column for people that is a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes.
“I want to take the mystery out of restaurant cooking so that I can teach folks how to make restaurant quality food,” he said. “So that’s it approachable, but also fun and inviting.”
His column is scheduled to start later this month.