Civil War Veteran Headstone Dedication Ceremony Held

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War from Kinsman Camp No. 23 out of Atlantic performed a dedication ceremony for Civil War Veteran Samuel H. Welty’s headstone at the Layton Township Cemetery at Walnut, on July 31. The dedication was held during Walnut's 150th celebration after the parade.
Jim and Karen Hansen, as members of the Walnut Genealogy Society, applied for and received the military tombstone for Samuel, who is buried at Walnut with his parents. Mark Welty, great-great-nephew of Samuel, gave a short family history. Mark’s wife, Kim, attended, as well as members of the Council Bluffs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Members of the public also attended this historical dedication at the Layton Township Cemetery.
The Walnut American Legion provided the color guard and firing squad.
Samuel H. Welty was born on Oct. 6, 1837 in Hagerstown, Md. He was the first of 17 children born to parents Christian S. Welty and Catharine.
In about 1858, Samuel H. Welty was married to Mary E. Titus. In 1860, they had one son Eugene, and were farming by Polo, Ill. On Aug. 19, 1862, Samuel enlisted in the 92nd Illinois Infantry, Company D. Private Welty fought in a number of campaigns until he was mustered out March 6, 1863 in Nashville, Tenn.
Samuel and Mary had a second son, Frank. They had three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren from son Frank. However, it doesn’t appear that they have any surviving direct descendants. Samuel’s wife Mary died at a young age and is buried in the Lewis Cemetery.
Samuel Welty married Frances Delnora Bowman Constable in 1883. By 1890, they were living in Walnut. Samuel is listed as an invalid on the pension documents, so it is likely he was discharged for illness, or a physical disability related to his service. Samuel died on Aug. 13, 1907 in Walnut.