Visitors to Elk Horn and Kimballton this Friday night and Saturday got to experience Tivoli Fest, a celebration of the area’s Danish heritage. Several people came out for the parade on Saturday, which included unique floats, classic cars and tractors, fire trucks and lots of candy.
