State Library Official Suggests Plan For Six Dr. Seuss Books

The recent decision by Dr. Suess Enterprises to stop publishing six Dr. Suess books they say contain racist and stereotypical depictions has led a state library official to warn local libraries of the possibility of the books being stolen.
The fear, officials say, is that a person will check out one of the books, and instead of bringing it back to the library, sell it.
At the beginning of March, officials with Dr. Suess Enterprises said the books “McElligot’s Pool,” “And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran The Zoo,” “Scrambled Eggs Super,” “On Beyond Zebra!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” would no longer be published because of these racist by characters in the book. Since then the issue has been a topic of discussion for librarians around the state.
Atlantic Library Director Michelle Andersen said officials have raised concerns that people may check out the books — which could become collectors items — with the intention of selling them.
“One of the state library staff sent an email saying, ‘if you have these titles, you might just want to set them aside for a while,’” Andersen said, adding that the books have been secured, but are still available to read in the library, but cannot be checked out.
Andersen said she and Youth Services Librarian Sue Petersen decided to do that to just those six books.
“The ones that are in let’s just pull them, and put them back in a staff office,” Andersen said. “And if somebody asks for them, we’ll offer them for library use, but they are not to be checked out.”
Andersen said some of the books were already checked out before the decision was made, especially during “Read Across America” or Dr. Suess Day, which encourages people to read, and when those books return they will be placed with the others.
“We’ll keep them in staff work space until this big craze dies down, and then we can evaluate if we’re ready to put them back in general circulation,” Andersen said.
Andersen said setting aside books like these is not necessarily bad because children aren’t in a position to discuss the depictions and understand why they could be offensive. She uses “To Kill A Mockingbird” as an example.
“There’s offensive language (in the book),” she said. “But by the time the student is old enough to read it, we can talk about it, and we can have that conversation about why it was socially and culturally acceptable to include those things when it was first published, and why today some schools are no longer using it as core book is required to be read. I don’t have an issue with it.
I think it’s good practice because when I put books in the hands, especially of kids, I want it to be good stuff. I want it to be quality literature.”