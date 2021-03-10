Firefighters respond to shed, tree fire

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

A firefighter hoses down a tire at the fire on Wednesday near Griswold.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Griswold and Elliott Firefighters responded to a machine shed and tree fire Wednesday afternoon just after 2 p.m. at 55546 Wichita Road. Griswold Fire Chief JC Wyman said when they got to the scene they saw a lot of smoke on the north side of the building and flames within the tree line. There were also flames on the south side of the doorway on the shed. He said firefighters were able to get the fire on the shed out quickly, and then were concentrating on the trees and grass to keep the fire from the bean field next to it. He said there were no injuries and no significant damage. He credits the home owner for calling for help immediately, allowing emergency personnel to get on the scene quickly to fight the fire. Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon and Cass County Sheriff deputies assisted with the call.

Tags

Trending Food Videos