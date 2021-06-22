ATLANTIC – Twenty-four kids got the opportunity to camp out at Lake Anita State Park earlier this month as part of the Atlantic Police Department and Reserve Unit’s camping trip.
Atlantic Chief Erickson said the camping trip has been going on for over 20 years, and any child ages 9-12 who lives in Cass County can apply each year to attend. He said the activities offered from year to year are similar, including playing games like Tug A War or Kickball, watching movies, fishing, swimming, hiking, playing on playground equipment and eating outdoors.
Erickson said the camp out was previously held at Cold Springs Park, but moved to Lake Anita State Park because they are able to reserve a big space to use and don’t have to travel far for activities such as a four mile hike. He said one of the highlights this year was a tug a war with all the kids competing against five officers.
Erickson said the best part is getting to play with the kids.
“I enjoy playing with kids,” he said. “Just having fun with them. They enjoy eating outside, and they find out they can have fun without electronics.”
Erickson said at the end of the trip, the kids get a free sleeping bag, a fishing pole and a tackle box.
The camping trip is made possible thanks to donations from a number of businesses and organizations whose donations help purchase items, including shirts for the group, fishing poles, sunscreen, bug spray and yard games, to use while camping. Those included Elite Octane, Chequed it LLC, The Joe Dirt Memorial, The Trevor Frederickson Memorial, Cappel’s Ace Hardware, The Mendez Family, The Atlantic Kiwanis Club, Linda Hartkopf, and Full Circle Therapy. The Community Leadership Efforts Acting Now (C.L.E.A.N.) group made a donation to purchase all of the sleeping bags, and the Atlantic Hy-Vee donated all the food for the weekend.