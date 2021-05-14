ATLANTIC – Two Schuler Elementary teachers voiced concerns about remote learning during the Atlantic School Board Meeting Wednesday night as Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said school officials would be considering changes to the district’s Return To Learn Plan if needed.
Fifth grade teacher, DeLana Harris, spoke not only as a teacher, but as a parent of a fourth grade student, about her concerns over remote learning.
“It was always harder to learn in the zoom room,” Harris said, reading a letter from her son to the board. “Because the connection could vary. We could often miss out on instruction and direction. I could tell this was also stressful to my teacher because she was not able to help all the students that could be there. I really hope you will all decide to let students learn in the same classroom. It is not only easier on our teacher, but it’s what students need.”
Harris said teaching from a remote setting added more stress to the job, whether it was creating a lesson plan for remote learners, learning how to teach over a screen, dealing with families when it came to materials students needed, specifically having them picked up and returned in a timely manner, wondering if students understood the material and having to deal with angry parents online while teaching both remotely and in person.
While she understood that remote learning was necessary, she didn’t believe it should be an option unless a student has a medical condition.
“I’m well aware that some students need this option as they themselves may have a direct medical condition,” she said. “But I do not feel that remote learning should be an option for anyone unless that medical concern is there for them personally.”
Michelle Blake, another fifth grade teacher, said Schuler Elementary teachers weren’t in favor of remote learning, saying it was a disservice to the students whose grades suffered as a result.
Blake related that she had four students who were remote learners the first semester, and three of the four had 20 missed assignments. Their grades averaged between D and F in all subjects. Since they returned to in person instruction, the lowest grade they are receiving is a C. She, like Harris, said remote learning does add “more to a teacher’s plate,” and described what the job entailed over the summer months even without remote learning.
However, she said, since no one knows what the future holds with the COVID-19 pandemic, and remote learning could still be a possibility, she hoped the board could make a decision on using remote learning next year sooner rather than later.
“We understand the rationale of not making a decision yet,” she said. “ I just hope that you’ll understand our rationale of making a decision before August. My hope is we can get a decision made sooner rather than later so staff can be more prepared than we were last summer.”
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber addressed remote learning in his report to the board, saying between 15 and 20 students are currently expected to learn remotely next school year.
He said school officials were going to review the district’s Return To Learn plan for educating and make changes to it if needed.
“We’re going to get (Return to Learn Committees) together and have a conversation about remote learning and some possible tweaks to our current plan that make sense with the new information we know about COVID and also the options that are out there,” Barber said.