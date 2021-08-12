SHIFT ATL fund-raiser event totals over $20,000

ATLANTIC – SHIFT ATL announced that their Farm to Table Dinner/Pianopalooza dueling pianos event on July 17 helped raise over $20,000 for the nonprofit organization to utilize in finishing their inaugural project - the old Telegraph and former Downtowner building.
“We cannot say thank you enough to all of our sponsors, vendors and community members that helped make this event a huge success for our organization,” said Jessie Shiels, SHIFT ATL board member. “Without the community support and excitement for what we are working so hard to create in Atlantic, SHIFT ATL would not exist. We are grateful to continue carrying out our mission and ensuring Atlantic is a place everyone wants to live, play and work for years to come.”
The group is also excited to share a “save the date” for 2022.
“We were overwhelmed with the positive comments and (friendly) demands that this be an annual event, most of which came before this year’s event was even over!
What spurred us to get started on securing next year’s date was Jeremiah Thompson finding us the very next day and writing a check to hold his table for the 2022 event. After that, we got to work immediately on locking in the
entertainment and date for 2022. We hope to see you all on July 16 next year for some more Pianopalooza dueling pianos, dinner, drinks and fun,” said Shiels. “We also heard your requests and we have added an extra hour of the dueling pianos. SHIFT Network members will get first shot at purchasing tickets and tables next year as well as getting their discount, so if you have yet to join, now is the time!”
In addition to planning next year’s fundraising event, SHIFT ATL is gearing up to announce their annual Turkey Trot, which will be held on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 25. Follow their Facebook page, @shiftatl or check back on their website at shiftatl.org/turkeytrot for more information to come.
Because of the success of their fund-raiser, construction has been full steam ahead at the Telegraph building, with only a couple of weeks of work remaining before the AirBnB space is complete and ready to use. SHIFT ATL will hold their September SHIFT Network meeting for members in the new space, the second story of The Telegraph building at 14 E 4th Street. This meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 — 7. You must be a SHIFT Network member to attend. If you would like to join, you can do so at shiftatl.org/join and select “SHIFT Network” dues at checkout, contact a board member or message on Facebook. You can also show up that evening and pay your dues at the door, which are $25/quarter. This meeting will allow SHIFT Network members to get the first look at the space, ask questions, and then hear other programming and project updates from SHIFT ATL as well as hear ideas from members.
To learn more about each project, to donate or to get involved, contact shiftatlantic@gmail.com, visit the website shiftatl.org or Facebook page, @shiftatl.