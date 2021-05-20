CASS COUNTY — Just over six week after removing recycling bins from area communities in an effort to reduce costs, officials say the public is responding to having to bring recyclables to the landfill.
In April, the Landfill Commission decided to remove the iconic green bins from locations around the county in response to what had become a money losing venture with annual losses approaching $100,000.
Officials say China’s decision to stop accepting recyclables and the lack of a U.S. market drove up costs and revenue down leading to the prospect of the landfill facing a deficit in the near future. In addition, a lawsuit against the city of Anita involving a resident who was injured while using the bins, led to reluctance from city officials to take on the responsibility of allowing the bins on city property.
Since the landfill is required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to provide recycling service, the Commission was faced with either having to raise tipping fees, despite already having the highest rates in the state, or raising the per-capita contribution currently being charged to each city. A third option — and the one the board chose to go with — was to remove the bins and save the expense of picking up the material while allowing residents to bring their recyclables to the landfill themselves.
The new plan has been in place since April and officials say that the public has adapted to the change.
“Been really thrilled with the public response,” said Landfill Director Brandi Mericle. “I’ve had as many as five vehicles at a time and we’re averaging 20-25 vehicles a day. I’m thrilled with that.”
Mericle said individuals are working together with neighbors and others to coordinate weekly recycling runs and while some concerns have been expressed, she says overall the change has been positive.
“I’m hearing second-hand some concerns, but the people coming out here and participating are awesome,” she said. “The people coming out are probably the ones that were more dedicated — they seem to be really pleased with the set up.”
The process has been simplified with each bin being designated for a particular type of product including glass, paper, cardboard or metal — which has also led to cleaner, more organized set up.
Users do not have to check in at the office to use the service, although if they have large loads of one particular item, say cardboard, they may be waived directly into the building to make unloading easier.
Mericle said with just six weeks under their belt it’s too early to tell if the new system is making a profit, or breaking even, but markets are slowly recovering and costs have been cut leading to optimism.
“The markets are very slowly starting to recover a little bit.. Domestic mills coming back on line,” she said. “We are saving right now absolutely ,but I don’t know yet — haven’t had time to market what we have yet. I need six months to know.”
Mericle added that while things are going well, officials there are open to the idea of bringing back some kind of community recycling drop offs if the markets recover sufficiently and the issue of trash being dumped in the containers can be addressed.
“If we can figure out how to make it so that we aren’t losing money and aren’t getting the trash,” she said. “And cities need to have a buy in — if they want this service for their citizens they have to participate.”
The landfill is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Drop offs can be made at any time during normal business hours.