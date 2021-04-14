The Atlantic High School Theatre Department will be performing a series of one-act plays at 7 p.m. April 17. There will also be a matinee performance 2 p.m. April 18. They will start in thirteenth-century Italy, move to the 1980s, and end in America’s technology-driven present world. Each show portrays the theme of love in a unique way.
The first show is a condensed version of Romeo and Juliet by Nancy Linehan Charles from William Shakespeare. This talented cast will be acting out some of the most famous scenes in drama history. If the thought of understanding Shakespeare’s challenging language makes you nervous, don’t sweat it! There will be three narrators who help the audience understand what’s going on throughout the show.
The second show is That’s Not How I Remember It by Don Zolidas. This hilarious show centers on a couple telling their son the story of how they met in 1986 (the most awesome year ever according to Dad). The problem is, they seem to remember the story very differently. Mom's version makes their meeting sound like a sappy romantic comedy while Dad somehow makes himself the star of a karate battle.
The final performance is How to Kiss a Girl by Wade Bradford. Ken Beardsley has finally worked up the courage to ask his longtime friend, Steph, out on a date. He is so nervous that he downloads audio instructions to walk him through the process. This audio advice from across the centuries sounds nice at first but quickly spirals out of control as Ken attempts to simultaneously follow advice from a variety of antiquated characters.
The cast is comprised of 33 student actors and six crew members. These students have worked very hard on this production and look forward to seeing you out in the audience. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5. If you are interested in the live stream, please bring $5 to the high school office and leave your email address. The link to the show will be sent out on the show date.