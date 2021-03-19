Guthrie County Hospital is proud to announce that two of our registered nurses have been named as honorees on the 2021 list of 100 Great Iowa Nurses. We have all met at least one outstanding nurse whose courage, competence, and commitment to patients and the nursing profession stand out above all others. Each year, the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program asks for patients, coworkers, friends, and family members to nominate an outstanding nurse for recognition. After a review process, 100 Great Iowa Nurses are honored each year at a ceremony created for the state of Iowa. This year, Kassie Cline, Surgical Services Manager, and Stephaney Brondum, Cardiac Rehabilitation & Surgical Services RN, were both included in the list. Both were nominated by their colleagues and will be recognized at an award ceremony on May 2. Below are excerpts from each of their nomination letters. “Always a smile on [Kassie’s] face. So much compassion. And also one of those nurses that this isn’t just a job. This is truly caring about and wanting to help people. You can feel her passion for wanting you to get well so you can go home. So kind & was so good at explaining everything that needed to be done after being released to go home. Amazing personality & such a great representative for GCH.” “It is difficult to only choose one nurse. They were all great, but I must point out that Stephaney was always interested in how I’m progressing. She always wanted to know how I am feeling if I need anything, and she checked on me often. Always kind, smiling and very professional. She builds an amazing nurse/patient rapport and knew what I needed before I asked for anything. She is passionate and is very knowledgeable about all aspects of her job. I believe she deserves the DAISY award for Extraordinary Nurses. I would not be where I am in my recovery without Stephaney along with other staff at Guthrie Center Hospital.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 39°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:24:16 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:17 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly sunny. High 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Third individual arrested in bar fight case
- AHSTW's Grobe represents area in all-state voting
- State Treasurer Awards $1,529 College Savings Iowa Contribution to Anita Family
- Off to Simpson for Caroline Pellett
- Busy stretch of season for Salute Gymnastics
- State Auditor's office reports findings for city of Massena
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police Report
- Hoppy Easter: Organizations team up for family Easter Event
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Interior Touch
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.