ATLANTIC – Officials said Monday that the goal is to open Sunnyside Pool in Atlantic sometime in the early part of June depending on the weather.
Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said since the pool does not have a heater it’s up to the sun to heat the water.
“The issue is if we don’t get any warmer temperatures than what we’ve had currently, then it’s going to take a while for the 200,000 gallon pool to warm up because we don’t have the heaters,” Rasmussen said.
Park Board Member John Krogman said the pool may have had heaters originally, but they were removed in the 2000’s.
Rasmussen said another set back for getting the pool open was the discovery of a hole in it that had to be patched before it could open.
He is also looking for a couple of pool managers, but added that they have an agreement with the YMCA in which the aquatic director fills one manager role. And YMCA officials are advertising to fill that role now. Both Rasmussen and Park Foreman Kyle Welter are certified pool managers so they could fill it in if needed.
All that being said, Rasmussen said, the goal is to still open it up early next month.
“First part of June is ideally what our goal is to try and open it up,” Rasmussen said. “It will be close depending on what the temperature is. It might get delayed slightly.”