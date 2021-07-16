Guthrie County Supervisors approved over $10,000 in change orders related to the law enforcement center during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Change order number 27 was in regards to the wall line grid.
“This goes back to the cell chases,” Dickson said. It was explained previously that due to an architectural error, the mechanical spaces between the jail cells was inadequate to accommodate the electrical, mechanical, and plumbing equipment needed for the individual cells. Cost of the change order was $5,381.37.
Change order number 24 is in regards to the elevator equipment.
“I don’t know why it’s different,” Dickson said.
Guthrie County Facilities Manager Brandon Thompson said when the architect designed the elevator shaft, they designed it with a specific elevator company in mind. However, the county chose not to use that company or that elevator in the final design. However, the county was not informed that this would lead to an increase in costs.
Cost for change order number 24 was $3,973.71.
Change order number 23 also relates to the changes in chase sizes between jail cells. Because the pre-cast concrete walls were already in production when the change was discovered, carpenters now have to come in and make changes to the pre-cast walls, allowing them to be set in place. Cost for this change is $2,681.12.
All told, the change orders totaled $12,036.20, which came from the contingency fund.
Supervisors also approved a change order which placed $1,846.77, back into the contingency fund. Change order number 25 removes a unit heater in the double doors between the sally port and the in-take area of the new jail. Thompson said officials felt this was unnecessary as both the sally port and the in-take area were environmentally controlled.
The board approved the contract for the replacement of the Guthrie County Courthouse roof for the amount of $234,156, to Darren Reeves Construction Services of Anita.
Reeves was the lone bidder on the project.
Thompson said the bid amount was within estimates and would provide the courthouse with a 80 mil thickness TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin) roofing material, which is applied similarly to a seamless gutter. The contractor will use a white colored roofing material on the top of the building and a bronze-colored material over the generator room next to the current jail. The white roofing will have a 30-year warranty and will be both glued and screwed down to the roof.
“It’ll be an R-45 roof,” Thompson said.
Supervisor Clifford Carney asked how soon Reeves would be able to start the project. Thompson stated it would be in the next 3-4 weeks, with completion depending on weather.
Board Approves DOT Agreement
Supervisors approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa Interstate Railroad to repair the crossing at McPherson Street in Casey.
Carney asked Guthrie County Engineer Josh Sebern what portion of the roadway the county currently maintained.
Sebern said the county maintained the portion of McPherson Street, from White Pole Road, south, across the railroad tracks and ending at the Adair County line, or approximately 250 feet of roadway.
Sebern said the agreement was a 60/20/20 agreement, with the state picking up 60 percent of the cost, and the county shouldering 20 percent of the cost, and the railroad picking up the remaining 20 percent. He said Guthrie County’s share of the cost will be approximately $27,000-$30,000, and the work will have to be coordinated with both the railroad and the state. However, the signals at Casey will not be replaced.
Sebern updated the board on the County Road F-63 project in Southern Guthrie County. A meeting on the deck pour on the replacement bridge will be held Thursday. He also let them know that the bridge project east of Yale on County Road F-25 will start next week.
Supervisors approved a proposed resolution and will set a public hearing on a parcel of land owned by Guthrie County in Bagley to Jennifer Ingles.