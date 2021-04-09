ATLANTIC – The property tax levy for the Atlantic School District will decrease from $14.22 per thousand to $13.95 per thousand in the 2022 Budget, due to a 2.5 percent increase in valuation.
The district actually received $6,817,022 in property taxes in 2021, and budgeted just slightly more in the 2022 budget, estimating it would receive $6,880,673.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said the levy has been fairly steady for the last few years, and district officials believe they can keep it in that range.
“We lowered it the last three years,” Barber said during a previous board meeting. “I’m not saying we’re going to be able to do it every year, but I think we can at least maintain that rate, if not go a little lower.”
Barber said there wasn’t much change from the 2021 budget to the 2022 budget, other than the decrease of funds in the Total Other Expenditures budget line. Funds were increased to cover costs for the district’s facilities project, which included improvements for the Trojan Bowl, tennis courts, baseball/softball facility, and track and soccer fields. Later, field turf for the Trojan Bowl was added to the project. Voters approved a $9.5 million bond issue for the project in 2019.
In 2021, school officials had $9,714,159 in the total other expenditures budget line, and budgeted $4,225,108 for 2022.
The district will receive $951,296 in COVID funds that were approved during the Trump administration, and will receive more from the American Rescue Plan recently signed by President Biden. Board Secretary Sarah Sheeder said officials don’t know what that amount will be yet.
“(The funds we are spending now are) the funds that President Trump signed into law right before he left office,” Sheeder said. “The American Rescue Plan that President Biden just passed- we don’t have a number on that yet.”
This is on top of the $218,647 the district received as part of the CARES Act or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed at the beginning of the pandemic. Sheeder said that money has already been spent.
Sheeder said almost half of $951,296 — approximately $400,000- will be used to pay for Chromebooks and iPads for students, which the board approved purchasing last month. Sheeder said the funds can only be used for certain items including computers for remote learning personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. Sheeder said the board has not discussed how to use the rest of the funds yet.
Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said the COVID relief funding can be used “to measure and address unfinished learning and contend with other coronavirus-related challenges. That includes the need for increased professional development, educational technology, cleaning supplies and other sanitation measures, facility repairs, upgrades to improve air quality in school buildings, summer learning, supplemental after-school programs and mental health services.”