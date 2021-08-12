ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution amending the budget for fiscal year 2022 to include bond money for a radio project for the Sheriff’s Office. The funds were in last year’s budget, but the project was not complete due to the pandemic, so it was moved so it could be used this fiscal year. There were no comments from the public on the amendment.
Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater has been working on a radio project since 2017, due to the Iowa State Patrol eliminating some frequencies and the narrowing of the band of radio frequencies. The project will help enhance the signal so emergency personnel in Adair County can better communicate with each other.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said part of the funds would pay for the maintenance contract for 10 years.