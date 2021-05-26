ATLANTIC — Atlantic resident Pat McCurdy is the first to throw his hat into the ring in the race for Atlantic’s mayor’s seat following the announcement last week that long-time Mayor Dave Jones will not seek reelection.
McCurdy currently serves as the Ward 3 City Councilman and said Tuesday his primary focus as mayor would be trying to turn around the community’s declining population trend, creating more high paying jobs and addressing the city’s housing shortage.
“I’ve kind of changed my tune. I used to say we need more high paying jobs, but we need people,” he said. “How do we attract people to Atlantic Iowa?”
The answer to that question McCurdy says is to make sure that the city is a “safe, clean environment for people to work and play.”
“There is only so much you can do as a governmental body. The city’s part is to have a safe, clean environment for people to work and play. I feel we have the best police and fire department you can have and we are working on the clean part.”
The mayor’s role, he says, is to be an “ambassador” for the community and work on doing a better job of promoting the community.
“The mayor has to be the ambassador for the city as far as promoting Atlantic,” he said.
“We need to promote our town better, and we are trying — do we need to spend millions of dollars doing that, probably not. But do we need to reach farther out, do we try to get people here who are going to work from home, do we have good enough broadband — so how do you subsidize, who do you help.”
“There are a lot of questions and I feel I’m the person to help answer those questions. I don’t have all the answers, but I’ve got some ideas.”
McCurdy is a lifelong resident of Cass County and a member of several local service groups including the local Lions Club, served as president of the C&M school board, was a founding member of Southwest Iowa Egg and served as chairman of the Cumberland Co-op. After retiring from more than 40 years of farming, he shifted his business focus to housing and his public service to county-wide economic development. He has served as the president of the Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation, is an active member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, and is a board member of the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund.
McCurdy won election to his Third Ward seat in 2019 — his current term won’t expire until 2024 — a seat he would retain should his bid for the mayor’s seat come up short.
As a council member and potential mayor, McCurdy says an issue that needs immediate attention is the lack of affordable housing in the community. It is a problem the city has wrestled with for several years, with mixed results. The city has put in place limited abatement programs, offered city property free of charge to anyone willing to build a home on the lot and worked with other agencies to put in place programs to upgrade current housing.
McCurdy supports those programs but said the city must do more.
“Our location is against us — we’re kind of halfway between Omaha and Des Moines. Contractors aren’t going to come here because they can build closer to Omaha and Des Moines,” he said, pointing out the problems with the lack of new housing. But added he would like to see more new housing in the community, particularly along Olive St.
“The place I want to see developed in the worst way is at 22nd and Olive,” he said, adding that he would support providing more incentives if that meant spec homes, or even pre-built homes were developed there.
A second prong to his plan is to help residents rehabilitate current housing.
“If the city has to do more to help with that, I’d be for it — because it’s already there. Some of these houses aren’t bringing in a lot of tax dollars but they are bringing in tax dollars.”
“If we could do anything to incentivize people to go in there — if the owner needs some help because they can’t afford to paint it, come up with some program. It makes a huge difference if you can just get one person to do something. That is an area we should be looking at.”
As the owner of several rental properties, he added that he would also support a “complaint driven” rental inspection plan in order to insure that renters had a safe home.
Jones announced last week that he would not seek reelection after 24 years of city service. McCurdy is the first to announce his intention to run for the seat while at least two others have indicated they may run as well. The election will be held in November.