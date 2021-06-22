ATLANTIC – The city of Atlantic will receive a $10,000 rural housing assessment grant after participating in a study with ISU Extension to determine the state of housing development in the community, and ways to encourage more growth.
Officials with Iowa Economic Development announced Friday that Atlantic, along with Grinnell, Livermore, Mount Ayr, Onawa, Rock Valley, Sheldon and Shenandoah received the grants, and Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said Monday he would be talking to a coordinator from ISU Extension today about the study. Later, the coordinator will meet with Atlantic’s housing committee. The goal is to come up with a plan with new ideas to encourage housing development, and use the grant funds to implement that plan.
“ISU will be working with us to basically review the climate for housing development in Atlantic, and identify things to improve our odds of getting housing development going,” Lund said.
Lund said the funds would be available after the study was completed.
Lund hopes the study will give new ideas for challenges related to developing housing.
“I’m hoping there’s one or two things or there’s a different approach that we could be taking that will help us basically get past this road block of (things like) not having land or not having developers willing to do multiple units at the same time,” Lund said.
Liesl Seabert, Rural Community Revitalization Program Manager, said Atlantic was a good fit for the grant funds and study because they have a wide variety of people willing to tackle the issue.
“We really liked their committee members,” Seabert said. “It was a good combination of public/city staff people, but then also local residents, business owners — we like to see a wide variety at the table.”
She also said Atlantic checked all the boxes for what the group was looking for in a community willing to participate.
“We’re looking for communities that are willing to put in the work, that are open to partnering with ISU extension, that are going at housing with an open mind, and ready to do what it can to help with change,” Seabert said.
She hopes the study will help formulate a plan for cities to implement for housing in the future.