CASS COUNTY – Employees at the Cass County Landfill and Recycling Center were in the process of moving the recycling bins to the landfill at the end of last week and this week preparing for the boxes to be on site at the landfill.
Landfill Director Brandi Mericle said Monday that some of the bins were moved last week and Monday from the area towns, and more were going to be moved today. The ones in Atlantic will be the last ones to be moved on Wednesday.
Mericle said individuals will be able to see the bins when they approach the landfill, and don’t have to check in with anyone - just drive to the bins and begin placing their materials inside. She said materials can be dropped off during business hours, which are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Anyone who has questions concerning the recycling is welcome to call Mericle at the landfill’s new phone number at 712-243-0990.