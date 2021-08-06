ANITA – As a tribune to Gene Andrews, former owner of the Anita Tribune, his daughters, Dana Larsen and Deanna Andrews, who now run the paper, were named Grand Marshals for the Whaletown Celebration in his memory. The celebration starts tonight and continues throughout the day on Saturday.
Andrews passed away in February, and had retired from the newspaper business two years ago. Dana said after high school her father worked in construction for a while, but decided to attend the University of Iowa and study printing.
He started working at Anita’s newspaper in 1958, and bought the paper in 1975.
Deanna said the group that oversees the Whaletown Celebration, the Anita Town and Country Group, asked for suggestions for a grand marshal on their Facebook page, and Dana’s daughter, Amanda, suggested her grandfather. The group then decided to make the sisters the grand marshal, representing their father.
The sisters said they appreciate the honor because Andrews was very involved in the community- he served on the Anita Chamber of Commerce, including several terms as president, he served on the Anita City Council, he served on the Anita School Board, he served on the Anita Volunteer Fire Department, including as captain of the ambulance service, and he was member of the Lions Club. He was often seen walking up and down the streets of the different towns the paper covered — Anita, Cumberland, Massena and Wiota — and having coffee with people there.
“I was really pleased because he’s done a lot for this town,” Deanna said.
Dana echoed that thought, saying, “For years and years, he’s done (a lot for the town). And I thought it was too bad that he couldn’t be around to see it.”
While the plan wasn’t necessarily to be running the paper themselves, they officially took over as owners at the beginning of July, and they enjoy working in the industry, continue their dad’s work.
“It’s like you’re putting a puzzle together, and the puzzle gets together on Tuesday morning,” Dana said. “It’s satisfying — you do the whole process, and you see the finished product.”
The sisters will be in the parade on Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Visit the Anita Town and Country Facebook Page for a full schedule of events.