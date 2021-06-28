Get ready for a great holiday weekend with Produce in the Park this Thursday, July 1, in the Atlantic City Park from 4:30-6:30 PM.
4th of July Grilling Park Packs
Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm have teamed up to offer $15 Park Pack meal kits at every market this year, and this week’s meal kit theme is 4th of July Grilling. The $15 kit will include Brun Ko Farm brats, and lots of grilling vegetables from Erickson Foods, along with recipes for a delicious grilled meal.
Holiday Desserts
If you celebrate the 4th by baking a fruit pie (or you want to start), this is the week to get to the market. You’ll find fresh rhubarb, pie cherries, and Aronia berries. Want a delicious dessert made for you? The Kringleman is back this week with melt-in-your mouth Danish pastries.
Growing Community Connections: Atlantic Parks & Recreation
Atlantic Parks & Rec will be at the park this week with Art in the Park crafts for kids and yard games for everyone. Enjoy these activities and chat with Parks & Rec Director Bryant Rasmussen about other opportunities Parks & Rec is offering this summer.
Rasmussen reminds community members it’s free to borrow recreation equipment from the Parks & Rec Office (1200 Sunnyside Lane, 8-5 Mon-Fri, 712-243-3542). Available summer equipment includes bicycles, disc golf discs, tennis equipment, kickballs, pickleball equipment, and more.
Never tried pickleball? Rassmussen suggests checking out this increasingly popular sport. Pickleball games are played at Sunnyside Park every Sunday evening at 6 PM. Sign up by calling Bruce Henderson at 712-249-8255 by 4 PM Sunday. In addition to Sunday evening games, there are pickup pickleball games at Sunnyside twice a week—Wednesdays at 6 PM and Fridays at 8 AM. Rackets and balls are provided for anyone who needs them, and instructors are available for those new to the game.
Produce in the Park July 1 Quick Glance:
Produce: Cucumbers, zucchini, yellow summer squash, kale, radishes, pie cherries, rhubarb, Aronia berries, and a few surprises!
More farm favorites: farm-fresh eggs, honey, meat, jams, jellies, syrups, and granola.
Home garden: Don’t miss patio tomato plants from Sue’s Country Garden. For just $5 each, these potted tomatoes are an easy food gardening option for people without access to space to plant a garden, or people who struggle to garden due to mobility issues.
Baked goods: Danish Kringle from the Kringleman, and sugar-free desserts from Sue’s Country Garden
Dinner: Burgers and more from the Knights of Columbus
Crafts:
• Soaps, candles, lotions, shampoo, and conditioner from Smudge
• Embroidered aprons and farmers market totes from Tracie Lobstein
• Shirts, signs, shelves, tumblers, and more from Slightly Sassy Orchid Designs.
4th of July Grilling Park Pack by Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm: Brats, vegetables, and grilling recipes.
Growing Community Connections: Yard Games with Atlantic Parks & Recreation
Kids: Crafts and games with Atlantic Parks & Rec. Free produce samples and farmers market scavenger hunt.
Music: Sarah Selders Live
Produce in the Park 2021 summer farmers markets are sponsored in part by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, Camblin Mechanical, the Atlantic Lions, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
