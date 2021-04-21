WALNUT — The city of Walnut will have to return over $87,000 to the city’s LOST Capital Improvements Fund that state officials say was improperly used to pay the water bill at the city’s splash pad.
Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand released the annual examination Tuesday that cited eight findings that need addressing, seven of which are carryovers from the previous year.
“The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, the lack of a depository resolution, utility bill forgiveness in violation of Chapter 388.6 of the Code of Iowa, and disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts,” the report states.
While several of the items are routinely found in audit reports, the improper use of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds is not. According to the report, in 1994 voters approved the sales tax 90% of which is to be used for infrastructure and 10% for tax relief. But the city has been using the fund to pay for the water used at the facility and in 2011 transferred $87,522 from the LOST fund to “Enterprise, Water Fund” to reimburse the Water Fund for the water usage.
“It is unclear how payment of water used for a splash pad is an allowable use of the “infrastructure” portion of the LOST funds,” the report states and noted that the city has returned $10,000 to the fund as of June 30, 2020
The city also used $37,778 the fund to unspecified street improvements.
The report recommends the city transfer $77,522 from the Enterprise, Water Fund to the Special Revenue, LOST Capital Improvements Fund to reimburse the LOST Fund for the unallowable transfers and then use money from the General Fund to pay for the water.
The city should also return the $37,778 and in the future “ensure disbursements paid from the Special Revenue, Local Option Capital Improvements Fund meet the requirements of the referendum approved by the voters.”
Other issues in the report include improving the segregation of duties; change the city’s computer passwords every 60-90 days; require the City Council to approve the amount of cash in the Petty Cash fund; adopt a resolution resolution naming official depositories and maximum deposit amounts; prohibit the forgiving of utility bills in exchange for mowing services and adequately document in the minutes an approved hourly rate or salary and not just a percentage increase.