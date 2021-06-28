Continuing with the recycling theme, this week I drove twenty six miles roundtrip to take my recyclables to the Cass County Land and Balefill. It seemed like a rather long trip but I piggybacked some town errands and that seemed reasonable.
A letter to the editor stated recently how driving to the landfill to recycle probably washes out any savings to the environment. That reader has a point. Our landfill has always been excellent at working to keep our waste tolerable. They have given us, the makers of waste, opportunities to sort and recycle all sorts of items from old paint to electronics. As a county resident, I am proud to have this landfill nearby and am sorry and shamed that others used the bins as a dumping site. When I emptied my garbage into the bins in Atlantic, I would notice that others just left items around the area, using it more as a trash site than a recycling site.
As much as our landfill tries to do the right thing, there are forces at work that made the collapse of the recycling market happen. A major shift encountered was China importing less of our garbage that their low income wage earners would sort. The fact that our country, the United States of America, sent 700,000 tons of our waste per year to China for sorting is outrageous and reeks a bit of hypocrisy. Are we too above sorting our garbage? Why not have another country that barely pays a wage sort through our disposables?
A recent statistic indicates that the U.S. continues to produce more than 30 million tons of plastic per year without the capacity to handle it. (Huffpost 6/25/21) There has got to be a way to clean up after ourselves and not threaten the extinction of our living earth.
There is a new way of looking at recycling; it's called extended producer responsibility - EPR. This recycling makes corporations responsible for recycling the products they produce, rather than towns and taxpayers. This idea is supposed to push the companies to design more sustainable products. In fact there is bill introduced in Congress called the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act. This bill will restrict single-use plastics, impose a moratorium on the expansion of plastic production facilities and limits the exports of waste. The bill will also establish a full EPR program for paper and packaging products, meaning that producers wouldn't only pay for the recycling of their products, but also oversee logistics. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.) are co-authors of the bill.
In the meantime we still need to do what we can to reduce our garbage. We can compost our kitchen and garden scraps ourselves or we can support a new business. Recently Windy Hill Compost, whose mission is to divert organic matter from the waste stream and turn it into nature's own fertilizer. Located in Brayton, Iowa, they are utilizing multiple composting methods to handle the food and yard waste collected. What a great addition to our region. There are options to bring your kitchen garbage to Produce in the Park on Thursdays during the summer and the Elk Horn farmer's market on Mondays or there is a collection option.
For more detailed information look up Windy Hill on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Windy-Hill-Compost-LLC-106314338343643/
There are so many issues bombarding us daily and choosing the ones to deal with can be overwhelming. Remembering that one must focus on what is most important in one's life whether it is climate change, health, education, addiction or just plain getting out of bed in the morning is key to living a healthy life.
Please consider writing a letter to the editor about how you are participating in a solution that will help our community.